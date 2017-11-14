Coast Guard To Offload 10 Tons Of Cocaine At Port Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard is expected to offload about 10 tons of cocaine in Port Everglades Tuesday morning.
The drugs were seized along Mexico and Central America by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters.
About 50 pounds of heroin were also seized.
The drugs are worth an estimated $300 million wholesale.
The interdictions are part of an effort from numerous U.S. agencies including the Departments of Defense and Justice and Homeland Security.
“While this offload represents approximately 10 tons of illicit drugs that will never hit out streets, it also represents a significant depletion to the cash flow to these criminal organizations,” said Cdr. John Mctamney, Commanding Officer Coast Guard Cutter Spencer.