Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

It’s chilly outside and the children are antsy from having to stay inside. Parents need a safe, indoor playground for the children to work out some energy. Indoor gyms are quickly becoming the answer to a parents conundrum on those days when they need to take the children somewhere to have fun. Miami and the surrounding areas are replete with indoor gyms designed with the child’s safety in mind.

Play-In Miami

2501 N.W. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 576-7604

www.play-inmiami.com Play-In Miami is a multi-sensory activity center that contains three interactive areas for children to explore. The main area has monkey bars, different types of climbing structures, slides, trampolines, and much more. When the children tire themselves out, they can visit the Quiet Space and chill out with in a ball pit or just relax in a quiet area. The third area is the Baby and Toddler area. It is designed with soft play equipment like climbers, slides, tunnels, and other baby-safe structures to keep their minds and bodies active. Parents are encouraged to participate in the fun activities alongside their children.

Jumpin Jamboree

6000 N.W. 97th Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

(305) 599-3288

www.jumpinjamboree.com Jumpin Jamboree is 15,000 square feet of safe, clean, fun for children up to 12 years old. South Florida Parenting magazine awarded Jumpin Jamboree the 2016 Kids Crown Award for being Miami’s Best Indoor Attraction and Party Place. There are inflatable jump areas, slides, and obstacle courses lining the walls. All of the equipment has been designed and placed in such a way that parents can sit at one of the tables and still watch their children playing on the inflatables. Free Wi-Fi and a snack bar make this a happy place for parents to visit as well as children.

Funderdome

1455 S.E. 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 525-1816

www.funderdome.net Funderdome is a child-friendly indoor gym for kids of all ages. There are ten fun zones designed specifically to get kids active. The Toddler Zone is for children 3 and under where parents can hang out with their little ones. Every thing in the Toddler Zone is padded for the safety of the children. There is also a ropes course, a Ball Blaster Arena, a climbing wall, and many other areas where kids of all ages can have lots of fun. Prices start at only $7.95 for children 2 and under.

Jump A Roos

20505 S. Dixie Highway

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

(305) 238-5867

www.jumparoos.com Jump A Roos is a fun zone for the entire family. Inflatables line the walls of one of the rooms, while arcade games fill another room at this venue. There are inflatable slides and obstacle courses, as well as bounce houses. For the older children and adults, there are lots of different types of arcade games. Large screen TVs, a concession stand, and free Wi-Fi make this spot a place for parents to relax while the children have a ton of fun at Jump A Roos.