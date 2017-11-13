WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Woman Accused In “Killer Clown” Murder Makes Court Appearance

Filed Under: Cold case, Killer Clown, Local TV, Sheila Keen Warren

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The woman accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering another woman back in 1990 was back in court Monday.

Sheila Keen Warren appeared before a judge and waived her right to a speedy trial.

Detectives say she dressed up as a clown 27 years ago while holding flowers and balloons, knocked on the door of Marlene Warren and shot her point blank.

The sheriff’s office says Keen Warren was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Michael Warren, who she is now married to.

She was arrested in Virginia in late September and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Keen Warren’s next court date is January 23rd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch