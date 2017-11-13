Woman Accused In “Killer Clown” Murder Makes Court Appearance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The woman accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering another woman back in 1990 was back in court Monday.
Sheila Keen Warren appeared before a judge and waived her right to a speedy trial.
Detectives say she dressed up as a clown 27 years ago while holding flowers and balloons, knocked on the door of Marlene Warren and shot her point blank.
The sheriff’s office says Keen Warren was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Michael Warren, who she is now married to.
She was arrested in Virginia in late September and faces the death penalty if convicted.
Keen Warren’s next court date is January 23rd.