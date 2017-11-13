Taylor Swift Tour Dates Are Out, There’s A South Florida Stop

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Taylor Swift is coming to South Florida!

The first round of dates for Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour were announced Monday morning and it includes a concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The concert is scheduled for August 18th.

Swift will also perform at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on August 14th.

Her U.S. tour kicks off May 8th in Glendale, Arizona and ends October 6th in Arlington, Texas.

From there, she’ll head out of the states to perform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the North American leg of her tour will go on-sale to the general public on December 13.

