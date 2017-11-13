Miracle Mile Jewelry Store Owner Too Shaken Up To Speak After Armed Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – There are a number of empty display boxes inside a Coral Gables jewelry store after the owner says they were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Estelle Maury said the robber was there last week browsing at Riviera Jewelers on Miracle Mile.

“Last week he was here for a long time to look at the jewelry without making a purchase,” she recalled. “And he was very nice, ‘Hi, how are you?’”

Maury said when her husband went to show the man a piece of jewelry the man pulled out a gun.

“My husband go to the safe to pick up the ring and he come back and after and the guy was right behind him and he say, ‘We’re going to go to the safe. Give me everything you own,’” she said.

She said the robber then asked her husband to put jewelry inside plastic bags.

“The necklace and diamond. I see we’re missing a lot of diamonds, loose diamonds and a big ring too,” Maury said.

Maury said after getting the jewelry, the man then forced her husband into a closet.

Although she says the man made off with a quite a number of pricey items, she’s glad no one was hurt.

“We are happy to be alive and I hope that police is going to catch him and I hope that we recover the jewelry,” she said.