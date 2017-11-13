WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER: Virginia Week

By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Miami Hurricanes, Turnover Chain Tracker

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes stayed unbeaten on Saturday with a 41-8 blowout win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes forced FOUR Notre Dame Turnovers in the victory. Miami now sits second in America in turnover margin at plus-15.

The famed “turnover chain” is awarded on the sideline to every Canes defender who catching an interception or revers a fumble.

On Saturday, Jaquan Johnson, Malek Young, and Trajan Bandy grabbed interceptions. Bandy scored a touchdown on his, returning the pick 65 yards to the end zone late in the second quarter.

Jonathan Garvin forced and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Here’s Miami’s updated TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER. The competition for the top spot keeps getting tighter.

Jaquan Johnson: 4 (three interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Michael Jackson: 4 (four interceptions)

Sheldrick Redwine: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Malek Young: 2 ( two interceptions)

Jonathan Garvin: 2 (two fumble recoveries)

Trajan Bandy: 1 (one interception)

Michael Pinckney: 1 (interception)

Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)

Charles Perry: 1 (interception)

Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)

RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)

Shaq Quarterman: 1 (fumble recovery)

Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)

*Demetrius Jackson: 1 (interception – *He technically didn’t put the chain on because he fumbled back to Syracuse on the same play.)

Up next, the Hurricanes will host the Virginia Cavaliers at 12-Noon on Saturday, November 18th from Hard Rock Stadium. Who will be the next Cane to put on the chain?

