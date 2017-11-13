Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER: Virginia Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes stayed unbeaten on Saturday with a 41-8 blowout win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Hurricanes forced FOUR Notre Dame Turnovers in the victory. Miami now sits second in America in turnover margin at plus-15.
The famed “turnover chain” is awarded on the sideline to every Canes defender who catching an interception or revers a fumble.
On Saturday, Jaquan Johnson, Malek Young, and Trajan Bandy grabbed interceptions. Bandy scored a touchdown on his, returning the pick 65 yards to the end zone late in the second quarter.
Jonathan Garvin forced and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Here’s Miami’s updated TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER. The competition for the top spot keeps getting tighter.
Jaquan Johnson: 4 (three interceptions, one fumble recovery)
Michael Jackson: 4 (four interceptions)
Sheldrick Redwine: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)
Malek Young: 2 ( two interceptions)
Jonathan Garvin: 2 (two fumble recoveries)
Trajan Bandy: 1 (one interception)
Michael Pinckney: 1 (interception)
Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)
Charles Perry: 1 (interception)
Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)
RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)
Shaq Quarterman: 1 (fumble recovery)
Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)
*Demetrius Jackson: 1 (interception – *He technically didn’t put the chain on because he fumbled back to Syracuse on the same play.)
Up next, the Hurricanes will host the Virginia Cavaliers at 12-Noon on Saturday, November 18th from Hard Rock Stadium. Who will be the next Cane to put on the chain?