With Holidays Approaching, Hottest Toys Are Flying Off The Shelves

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The holidays are fast approaching and that means it’s time to start shopping.

Kids are flipping out for this year’s hottest holiday toys.

From a new age doll like Luvabella to a blast from the past like Teddy Ruxpin, there are always plenty of popular options for parents come holiday time.

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht gave us a look at the toys kids are clamoring for.

Last year’s must have, The Hatchimal, is back with a new twist.

The Hatchimal surprise comes with not one but two toys in each egg.

“The kids aren’t gonna know until it hatches if they’re identical twins or fraternal twins,” Schacht said.

Luvabella is one of the most sought after toys this year.

“She is the most interactive doll you will ever see,” Schacht said.

The life-like doll has a range of sounds and expressions.

“Out of the box, she speaks babble,” Schacht explained. “The more you speak to her, the more she’s going to learn more words.”

The “Sweet Tears Baby Alive” doll is on many kids’ wish list too.

Kids can play caregiver and nurture her back to smiles and giggles.

For the older kids there’s the R2-D2 inventor kit.

The droid comes in pieces and has to be put together.

Also, the Aura Drone allows you to fly a drone with the motion of your hand.

For animal lovers, the “Tyler, the Playful Tiger” has a hundred sounds and motion combinations.

Schact says if any of these toys are on your list – find them now – because they’re going fast.