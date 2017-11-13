Ex-Husband Of ‘Housewife Of Miami’ Star Arrested On Cocaine Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Pedro Rosello, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria, had his first appearance in federal magistrate court Monday following his arrest by the DEA for allegedly trying to sell two kilos of cocaine. Rosello is one of the original members of the Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta drug kingpin organization.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit obtained by CBS4 News, Rosello is charged with “Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.”

On Tuesday, November 7, law enforcement got a tip from a confidential source that Pedro Rosello, a/k/a Louis Mendez wanted to sell 5 kilos of cocaine to him. Rosello, the informant said, would bring one kilo first for him to inspect and if he liked it, he would provide four more.

The next day, November 8, Rosello brought two kilos to a home in Florida City and told the informant he would sell a total of five kilos for $28,000 each, the report stated. The informant told him he didn’t have the money and someone else would meet him later in the day to make the purchase.

Rosello left the house with police following on mobile surveillance.

Shortly before 5pm, police pulled him over for a traffic stop. He allowed police to search his vehicle, stated the report, and a police dog found the cocaine hidden in a compartment underneath the backseat.

Rosello was taken to the Homestead Police Department where, according to the affidavit, he confessed.

This is not Rosello’s first run in with the law.

Rosello was convicted for smuggling cocaine in 1992 as part of the Falcon – Magluta drug operation, which was one of the biggest cocaine smuggling operations in the 1980s. Rosello was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, although he was released after serving just four and a half years.

He was arrested again in 2007 for having sex with an underage girl he met at a nightclub. He was sentenced to 12 years probation but arrested again in September 2012 for violating the probation stemming from that sexual battery of a minor.