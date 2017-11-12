Recap: 7th Ranked Miami Hurricanes Blow Out Number 3 Notre Dame 41-8

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – In front of a raucous, capacity crowd of 65,303 at Hard Rock Stadium, the 7th ranked Miami Hurricanes dominated the Number 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a 41 to 8 victory.

The Hurricanes stay unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 14.

The Hurricanes defense held Notre Dame’s 5th rated rushing attack to just 109 yards.

Meanwhile, Miami rushed for 237 yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns. Sophomore tailback Travis Homer led the way with 18 carries for 146 yards.

True freshman running back Deejay Dallas found the end zone twice, rushing for 53 yards on 12 carries.

Quarterback Malik Rosier also scored a rushing touchdown, carrying 9 times for 44 yards.

And Rosier had an efficient night through the air. The junior went 15 for 24 for 137 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. For much of the second half, Miami turned to the running game to drain the clock. The Hurricanes enjoyed a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Senior Braxton Berrios caught Rosier’s touchdown pass in the first quarter on a 7 yard fade to the corner of the end zone. Berrios did a brilliant job keeping his foot in bounds while hauling in the catch that gave Miami a 7-0 lead. Berrios leads his team with 8 receiving touchdowns on the year.

Turnover chain

Miami won the turnover margin at +4, intercepting Notre Dame quarterbacks 3 times and recovering a fumble.

Safety Jaquan Johnson hauled in the Canes first interception of the night in the first quarter. It was a huge momentum builder for his team, coming right after Miami’s first touchdown. Johnson set the Hurricanes up for a 2 play, 32 yard drive to go up 14-0. Johnson now sits tied for the team lead in turnover chains earned at 4 – matching cornerback Michael Jackson.

Malek Young intercepted Wimbush in the second quarter, leading to the quarterback’s brief benching. His replacement, Ian Book, didn’t fare any better.

Late in the second quarter, Book threw an interception to Miami freshman corner Trajan Bandy. Bandy showed blazing speed as he returned the pick 65 yards for a Miami score. His touchdown put the Hurricanes ahead 27-0.

In the 4th quarter, with Wimbush back at quarterback for the Irish, he was sacked and stripped by freshman defensive end Jonathan Garvin. Garvin scooped up the fumble and proudly wore the chain for the second time this season.

Heavy tackling

The Hurricanes defense recorded 9 tackles for a loss, continuing their run of dominance in that category. Miami entered the game leading the nation with 8.8 TFL per game. Defensive end Trent Harris led the way with 2.0 tackles for loss, while defensive end Joe Jackson and linebacker Zach McCloud each added 1.5.

Miami sacked Notre Dame quarterbacks 5 times, with Harris leading the Canes with 2 sacks on the night. The other sacks came from Garvin, Joe Jackson, and linebacker Charles Perry.

Historic Win

This marks Miami’s first victory over Notre Dame since 1989. The Hurricanes have beaten the Fighting Irish 6 straight times at home. The previous three matchups were contested in a bowl game, a neutral site, and in South Bend. It’s Miami’s 8th victory ever against Notre Dame, with their all time record standing at 8-18-1.

Badgley Passes Huerta.

With 2 made field goals, Hurricanes senior kicker Michael Badgley passed Carlos Huerta for the top spot on made field goals from a Miami kicker, at 74.

Badgley did miss a 42 yard attempt on the day, marking his first career miss between 40 and 49 yards.

National Spotlight

With a quality win over the 3rd ranked team in the country, the 7th ranked Hurricanes will likely move into a coveted top 4 spot when the College Football Playoff rankings are updated on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere in the top 4, the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell to 10th ranked Auburn 40-17. They will likely drop out of the top 4, while 2nd ranked Alabama and 4th ranked Clemson were both victorious on Saturday afternoon.

#WinTheCoastal

The Miami Hurricanes clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division on Saturday, earning the team a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the first time in program history.

Notre Dame was a non-conference foe, but Miami locked up the division by virtue of Virginia losing at Louisville in the afternoon.

The Hurricanes will meet the Atlantic Division winning Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game on December 2nd from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Up Next

The Hurricanes will play their final home game of the season next Saturday, November 18th when they host the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 12-Noon from Hard Rock Stadium.