Miami Hurricanes Have Clinched ACC Coastal Title – Will Face Clemson For Championship

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Heading into Saturday, Miami’s magic number to clinch the ACC Coastal Division was one.
The next conference loss for Virginia or Miami’s next conference victory would give the Hurricanes their first outright Coastal title, and first trip to the ACC Championship game.
On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Cavaliers fell to the Louisville Cardinals on the road 38-21.
The Hurricanes have locked up a spot in the Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship game on December 2nd in Charlotte, North Carolina.
And Miami’s counterpart from the Atlantic Division also clinched on Saturday. In beating the Florida State Seminoles 31-14, the Clemson Tigers locked up the ACC’s Atlantic Division. Miami will face the defending National Champions for the conference crown.
The last time Clemson faced the Hurricanes, they handed Miami their worst home loss in program history, beating the Canes 58-0 at Hard Rock Stadium back in 2015.
Miami will get their chance at payback with the conference title on the line.