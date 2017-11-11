Hamstring Injury Ends Season For Dolphins RT Ja’Wuan James

Filed Under: Ja'Wuan James, Local TV, Miami Dolphins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins lineman Ja’Wuan James has been placed on injured reserve due to a left hamstring injury, ending his season.

gettyimages 8558777521 Hamstring Injury Ends Season For Dolphins RT JaWuan James

Ja’Wuan James #70 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

James was hurt in last Sunday night’s loss to Oakland. Jesse Davis, who has two career starts, will take over at right tackle Monday night at Carolina, ending James’ streak of 25 consecutive starts.

Safety T.J. McDonald was activated from the reserve-suspended list Saturday and is expected to play against the Panthers.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch