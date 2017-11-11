Hamstring Injury Ends Season For Dolphins RT Ja’Wuan James

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins lineman Ja’Wuan James has been placed on injured reserve due to a left hamstring injury, ending his season.
James was hurt in last Sunday night’s loss to Oakland. Jesse Davis, who has two career starts, will take over at right tackle Monday night at Carolina, ending James’ streak of 25 consecutive starts.
Safety T.J. McDonald was activated from the reserve-suspended list Saturday and is expected to play against the Panthers.
