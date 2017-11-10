TMZ: O.J. Simpson Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Hotel, Banned For Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — According to TMZ, O.J. Simpson was allegedly thrown out of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas and banned from the property for life.
This November 8th incident comes after O.J. Simpson was photographed having drinks at the Red Rock hotel-casino last weekend.
O.J. Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, says that the story about Simpson being drunk at The Cosmopolitan is completely untrue.
LaVergne says that Simpson is a social drinker, meaning he usually orders one drink and sips on it while socializing, and that he was at the Cosmopolitan to eat chicken wings.
LaVergne also says that the hotel-casino had apparently decided before Simpson’s visit to trespass him from the property. LaVergne says that after Simpson was notified, he left the hotel-casino quietly.
In addition, Simpson is challenging anyone with proof that he was drunk and belligerent to come forward. He is also taking steps to make sure that his probation officer is clear about what happened.
LaVergne pointed out several times that the hotel-casino has the right to ban anyone they want for any reason.
The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino released the following statement,
“Cosmopolitan exercised its right to issue a trespass notice. Any private property in Nevada has the right to tell any person that you are trespassing and please don’t come back. If you come back you are subject to a misdemeanor arrest,” the hotel’s attorney said.