Street Closures During The Ft. Lauderdale Half Marathon

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of runners will lace up for the Fort Lauderdale Half Marathon bright and early Sunday morning.
Drivers planning to take the road that day should be aware of some major closures between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The 13.1 Michelob Ultra Fort Lauderdale Marathon starts at 6:15 a.m. at Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A.
About 1,500 participants are expected.
Due to the race, the following street closures and reopenings will take place:
- 6:00 A.M. to 7:45 A.M.: Westbound lanes of East Las Olas Blvd will be closed from Seabreeze Blvd to SE 15 Ave.
- 6:15 A.M. to 6:45 A.M.: Eastbound, Northbound and Westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard, N. Victoria Park Blvd., NE 8 St will be periodically closed. Traffic will be able to pass intermittently.
- 6:30 A.M. to 7:15 A.M.: Southbound lane of Northeast 14 Ave will be closed from Northeast 8 St to Broward Blvd.
- 6:45 A.M. to 8:00 A.M.: One eastbound lane of East Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 15 Ave to N. A1A. The lane closed will be the median lane. The isles on the south side of ELO will be able to exit.
- 6:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.: Northbound lanes of N A1A will be closed from the entrance of the Bahia Mar Hotel to East Oakland Park Blvd. There will be a counter flow lane established from Bahia Mar Hotel to Sunrise Blvd. All traffic wanting to go North of Sunrise Blvd will have to use Bayview Dr. Southbound lanes will be open.
For more information on the 13.1 Michelob Ultra Fort Lauderdale Marathon, click here.