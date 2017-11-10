FIU Questions GOP Students’ Posts About Deporting Classmates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While we enjoy free speech in this country, words can sometimes be hurtful. That was the case on the hugely diverse FIU campus.

Scores of FIU students demonstrated Thursday in support of DACA and the so-called Dreamers. The group was opposed to the Trump administration’s decision to terminate DACA, that had protected the Dreamers from deportation. But while that demonstration was happening, other students were sending a different message. The Miami New Times reports the FIU College Republicans were posting anti-Dreamer comments online.

“Call ICE, so they get ICE’d,” one GOP student wrote.

Another posted in the chat room, “If you’re undocumented you’re here illegally. BUILD THE WALL AND DEPORT ALL THE ILLEGALS!”

On Friday, some students noted the anti-immigrant posts came on the most ethnically diverse campus in the state, but deferred to free speech.

“They shouldn’t be supported, but with all due respect, I do believe they do have the right with the first amendment to say what they want to,” said student Alexander Bornote.

Student Taylor Smith took a different view.

“I am all about freedom of speech. However, I disagree with some of those comments. I do believe they are nasty and they don’t support human rights, whatsoever,” Smith said.

One campus Republican went beyond immigration, though, weighing in on the racial conflict in Charlottesville, VA, where a young woman was killed by a white supremacist who drove his car through a crowd of anti-demonstrators.

The student wrote in the chat room, “I have less of a problem with a handful of KKK nut jobs than I do with the nationwide BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement.”

Taylor Lockett, an FIU Student from Punta Gorda, and African-American, was left almost speechless. “Shocking. That’s just crazy. I don’t even have words for that. That is just, wow,” Lockett said.

FIU issued this statement Friday:

“At FIU, we value diversity and work hard to make sure all of our students feel safe in an environment conducive to academic and career success. The sentiments expressed in the chat do not represent the university community. Our office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution will review the matter immediately and conduct any necessary investigations.”

CBS4 News was unsuccessful in reaching anyone with FIU College Republicans through the group’s Facebook page. It has no telephone contact listed on its site or the FIU website.