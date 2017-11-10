‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Provides Blend Of Comedy And Holiday Spirit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In “Daddy’s Home 2” Dusty, played by Mark Wahlberg, and Brad, played by Will Ferrell, have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas.

Their newfound friendship is put to the test when Dusty’s macho dad, played by Mel Gibson, and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional dad, played by John Lithgow, arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

“The chemistry on set was pretty instantaneous,” Walhberg told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “When we did the first read through, Will and I were looking at each other and those two were reading and we were like, ‘wow, we know we have a winner here.’”

Victoria Secret Supermodel turned actress Allesandra Ambrosio plays Dusty’s wife Karen. For Alessandra, the experience was a whole lot of laughs.

“It was amazing. They were super professional but at the same time, it was a comedy movie and they were just funny,” she said.

Wahlberg is always working, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, in movies and TV.

He’s an Executive Producer of such hit TV shows as Entourage and Ballers plus more.

Petrillo asked him what drives him to wear so many hats.

“I kind of enjoy that [the behind the scenes] more,” Wahlberg explained. “I like being creative. I like putting other people in front of the camera. I never wanted to be just be an actor. I’m interested in the business.”

And this die hard New England Patriots fan says with Daddy’s Home 2, it’s just a chance for audiences to laugh at a time when there’s not so much to laugh about.

“You will have a couple of hours with parents and kids alike to watch something that’s really funny and also has a lot of heart and makes you feel good about it and get you into holiday spirit,” Wahlberg said. “I think this movie will play from Thanksgiving all the way through Christmas.”

“And then after Thanksgiving, we have The Super Bowl and who is going to get there this year?” asked Petrillo.

“It will be The Patriots again and I will be there,” Wahlberg said smiling.

“Daddy’s Home 2” is out in theaters now.