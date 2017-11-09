These Games Made It Into The Toy Hall Of Fame

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The competition was fierce, but in the end, only three of the twelve playful nominees were inducted into the toy hall of fame.
The Wiffle Ball, paper airplane, and the board game “Clue” are all getting their time in the limelight!
This morning, the childhood favorites were inducted into the toy hall of fame in Rochester, New York.
They beat out popular playthings like Risk, the Magic 8 ball, play sand, and My Little Pony to name a few.
Kids today have tons of options to choose from when it comes to toys, but to make it into the Hall of Fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.
More than sixty other toys are already enshrined, including the swing, the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons and Fischer Price’s “little people.”
More than 15,000 toys are on display at the National Toy Hall of Fame.