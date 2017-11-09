Students Put Creativity To Test At FIU’s Water Walk Race

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — No they don’t have a God complex, but they do think their creativity and ingenuity will allow them to walk on water.

On Thursday, 40 teams of FIU architecture students and other competitors will give it a try at the 28th annual Walk on Water, a race organized by Florida International University professor Jaime Canaves.

Those taking part in the competition were tasked with designing floating shoes to get them across a 175-foot-wide campus lake.

Each year, students have improved on the prior year’s designs.

There are actually two races. One is open to students from universities and colleges across the country, and the other is for FIU students. The architecture students are using their creations to earn an “A” in their Material and Methods of Design class.

The first place finishers in both races will each win $1,000. Anyone who breaks the record by crossing in less than 1 minute and 3 seconds will also get an additional $1,000.

