Self-Driving Bus Crashes On Its First Trip

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/CNN) — One of the first driverless shuttle buses in Las Vegas had its historic maiden voyage and two hours later, it got into an accident.
The city said the electric shuttle stopped to try to avoid a nearby truck but the delivery truck didn’t stop and grazed the front end of the shuttle.
There were 8 passengers on board the bus, but no one was injured.
Police gave the truck driver a citation.
The Las Vegas self-driving shuttle is part of a 12-month pilot project by AAA and Keolis, a transportation management company.
The buses offer free rides around the city’s developing technology district. The pilot project will test how the self-driving shuttle fares as part of the city’s transportation network while exposing the public to driverless technology. The shuttle was pulled from service for the rest of the day, but the city plans to continue the pilot project.