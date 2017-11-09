‘¿Qué Pasa USA?’ Coming Back, This Time On Stage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was 1976 when the Peña Family entered the living rooms of families across the country on PBS in the charming, groundbreaking sitcom, known as ¿Qué Pasa USA?

It centered around Pepe , the father who emigrated from his native Cuba, his wife, his daughter Carmen, his son Joe – played by Steven Bauer- their grandparents and young Carmen’s wacky girlfriends.

It was the first bilingual TV show with Spanglish thrown in!

¿Qué Pasa USA? really embodies an entire generation and embodies what South Florida was about. I think if there was one single program or movement that defined Miami and what Miami was and is today it’s ¿Qué Pasa USA?” said Nelson Albareda, the CEO of Loud and Live, who is producing the stage show.

The Grammy-winning producer conceived a brand new live show announced Thursday, that will take center stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center in May.

Some of the old cast members were on hand as well as the new members.

Casting is still taking place and the storyline is hush, hush.

The Peña family is back 40 years later and Steven Bauer is being rumored as one of the cast members.

“We already have confirmed four cast members,” Nelson said.

Barbara Ann Martin who played Sharon or “La Gringa” and Connie Ramirez who played “Violeta” – teen friends- couldn’t be more excited.

“Talk about the cult following because when I talked about it with my buddies back at work they went crazy. What is it about this show,“ asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“That’s so amazing, that after so many years that your office is going wild about it and I’m like really? For me? I can’t believe that after so many years people love it,” said Connie Ramirez who played “Violeta.”

“I think the reason ¿Qué Pasa USA? stands today and they are so excited is because, like anything, it was fresh, innovative and we had chemistry,” said Barbara Ann Martin who played”La Gringa.”

¿Qué Pasa USA? Today starts Thursday, May 17th.

