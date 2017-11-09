Now You Can Actually Have Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/CNN) – A new café will now let you live out a legendary movie moment. Starting Friday, you will be able to actually have breakfast at Tiffany’s.
The luxury jewelry retailer is opening The Blue Box Café in its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City.
The café is decked out in Tiffany’s signature eggshell blue.
Customers will be able to order coffee or tea and a croissant plus a bagel with smoked salmon and cream cheese, truffle eggs, buttermilk waffle or vegan avocado toast.
The meal costs $29.
Lunch, which includes a starter and a main course like the Fifty-Seventh Street Flatbread or the Fifth Avenue Salad, costs $39. And Tiffany Tea, a selection of teas plus finger sandwiches and sweets, comes to $49.
Audrey Hepburn had to settle for eating her pastry, standing outside in the iconic film.
