Police Search For Missing Man, Suffering From Schizophrenia

Filed Under: Adam Patrick Murray, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for a man they say is bipolar and schizophrenic and escaped a facility.

sasdasd Police Search For Missing Man, Suffering From Schizophrenia

Adam Patrick Murray (Source: Fort Lauderdale Police)

Police consider Adam Patrick Murray to be endangered.

He was last seen on Saturday, November 4th at 6 p.m. near 2307 Northwest 8th Street.

According to police, he left a facility which he was paroled to under court order, without permission, and without his medication.

Murray is 36 years old, about 5′ 08″ and weighs about 185 pounds.

Officers say he has a full beard but their unsure what clothing he’s wearing.

If you see him, call Detective Juan Cabrera at 954-828-5581

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch