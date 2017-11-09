Police Search For Missing Man, Suffering From Schizophrenia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for a man they say is bipolar and schizophrenic and escaped a facility.
Police consider Adam Patrick Murray to be endangered.
He was last seen on Saturday, November 4th at 6 p.m. near 2307 Northwest 8th Street.
According to police, he left a facility which he was paroled to under court order, without permission, and without his medication.
Murray is 36 years old, about 5′ 08″ and weighs about 185 pounds.
Officers say he has a full beard but their unsure what clothing he’s wearing.
If you see him, call Detective Juan Cabrera at 954-828-5581