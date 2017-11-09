Marlins’ Don Mattingly To Return As Manager In 2018

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — With questions surrounding the team as new ownership takes over, the Miami Marlins will have one familiar face in uniform next season.
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says Don Mattingly will be back as manager next season.
The decision had been expected, with Mattingly entering the third season of a four-year contract. But the recent sale of the franchise to a group including Derek Jeter had left Mattingly’s status in question.
Mattingly and Jeter were briefly teammates with the New York Yankees.
The Marlins finished 77-85 this year, their eighth consecutive losing season. The payroll is expected to be reduced by about one-third this offseason under the new ownership.
