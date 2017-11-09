With Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct, Louis C.K.’S Film Premiere Is Scrapped

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — The New York Times has published a story about Louis C.K. in which several women accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.
C.K.’s publicist did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press.
Five women, including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, and Rebecca Corry, allege C.K. either masturbated in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.
Meantime, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled.
The distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.” C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped.
The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter’s growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.
