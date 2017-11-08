Three UCLA Basketball Players Arrested In China, Accused Of Shoplifting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three members of the UCLA men’s basketball team who were arrested in China on suspicion of shoplifting were released from custody early Wednesday.
They were then ordered to remain in their hotel in Hangzhou while their teammates travelled to Shanghai, where they will play Georgia Tech later this week.
The players are Cody Riley, Jalen Hill and LiAngelo Ball, who’s the younger brother of former Bruin and current Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. All three are freshmen.
The three were questioned over stealing items from a Louis Vuitton store located next to the Hyatt Regency in Hangzhou.
A report by ESPN says nearly 20 Chinese police officers spoke with a number of players Tuesday, keeping them in a room for hours.
“According to Chinese exit law, a case must be fully resolved before the suspects are eventually allowed to go home,” said Wimmiam Nee, an expert on China for Amnesty International. “It could be days, it could be weeks, it could be months, theoretically speaking it could be years until they can leave China.”
Shoplifting in China can result in a 3-to-10 year prison sentence.
It’s not expected that the players will be allowed to take part in the contest against Georgia Tech.