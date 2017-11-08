Let’s Get Wellfluent: Free, Energizing Exercise Classes

(Courtesy: AvMed)
Tough day? Pound it out at a free, energizing exercise class that uses drumsticks to burn calories at two YMCA locations in Broward County this month. The classes will be led by Andrea Ceballos of Pound and include an innovative mix of cardio and strength training combined into a full body workout with the use of drumsticks.
The classes are hosted by AvMed and are part of its monthly AvMed Connect series, which gives the community a chance to explore new topics and share interests with others. The workout is designed for mend and women of all fitness levels. The classes are open to everyone looking to purse the WELLfluent lifestyle, rich in health and happiness. The schedule is as follows:
- Nov. 15 at YMCA Weston Family Center 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
- Nov. 16 at YMCA Pines Family Center 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Refreshments will be served. Registration is required. For more information, click here.
Let’s Get WELLfluent™ is part of AvMed’s drive to inspire focus on a different kind of riches; those fueled by health and happiness of the mind, body and soul. With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the only state we have served in our near-50-year history, AvMed’s health plans seek to transform lives to create a WELLfluent world. To learn more follow AvMed on Facebook.
