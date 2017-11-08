Police: Serial Killer Targeting Homeless Men In Fort Lauderdale Under Arrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police say Nathaniel Petgrave had been on a killing spree, targeting homeless men in Fort Lauderdale.

The 22-year-old is charged with three murders, and apparently bent on more.

Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill Police said they worked together to bring Petgrave’s murderous rampage to a quick end.

Detectives said it all started in the early morning hours of October 20th. Two homeless men sleeping in front of this abandoned gas station were found bleeding.

Police said they were able to link that shooting to another homicide the next night in Fort Lauderdale.

John Jackson’s girlfriend made a plea to find his killer. He was shot in the head as he worked on a car in front of the Midway Food Store.

Investigators said surveillance video from that night shows the Jackson talking to Petgrave before he was killed.

Using those images, someone at a homeless feeding site recognized Petgrave.

But before police could arrest Petgrave for the two murders, they made a gruesome discovery on October 27th.

A homeless man was beaten to death at a storage facility on NW 23rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. And according to a police report, the words “4 STOP WAIT TIME” were written in blood

When detectives questioned Petgrave, they said he told them the number four was because he thought that was his fourth victim.