Fmr. State Rep. Daisy Baez Pleads Guilty To Perjury Charge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former state Representative Daisy Baez, who resigned from office last week, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor perjury charge.

An investigation was launched after it was discovered that Baez did not live in the district she served, which is required by the state’s constitution.

“Each legislator shall be at least twenty-one years of age, an elector and resident of the district from which elected.”

Baez was elected in 2016 to represent House District 114 when she actually lived in House District 112.

Baez reportedly changed her voter registration address to a condominium in the 2400 block of Anderson Road in Coral Gables – which is in District 114. During the course of the investigation, the State Attorney’s Office found that Baez rented a bedroom in the condo for $700 a month.

The condo’s owners, Maritza Jacobson and Dr. Robert Jacobson, told investigators that Baez never moved in nor did she ever stay there a single night.

Maritza Jacobson, a realtor and a friend of Baez for several years, said Baez had intended to move into District 114, but she had not found a residence and had gotten busy with her work as a state representative.

While Baez entered a guilty plea in court, the judge withheld of adjudication so it won’t count as a conviction.

Baez was sentenced to one year of probation, will have to take an ethics course and pay for the cost of the State Attorney’s Office investigation. She will also not be allowed to run for office while she is on probation.