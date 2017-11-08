Davie Police Release Sketch Of Man Who Tried Luring 10-Year-Old Girl Into Van

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A warning for parents and children in Davie.
Police have released a sketch of a man a 10-year-old girl said tried to lure her into his van.
According to detectives, the girl said the man offered her $20, which she refused and left.
She described him as Hispanic between 30 and 40 with a beard and short hair.
He’s possibly in an older model blue Dodge Caravan with a dent in the driver’s side door.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Spiller at (954) 693-8270 or Crime Stoppers.