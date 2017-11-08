Davie Police Release Sketch Of Man Who Tried Luring 10-Year-Old Girl Into Van

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A warning for parents and children in Davie.

Police have released a sketch of a man a 10-year-old girl said tried to lure her into his van.

davie suspicious man Davie Police Release Sketch Of Man Who Tried Luring 10 Year Old Girl Into Van

Sketch of suspicious Davie man. (Source: Davie Police Department)

According to detectives, the girl said the man offered her $20, which she refused and left.

She described him as Hispanic between 30 and 40 with a beard and short hair.

He’s possibly in an older model blue Dodge Caravan with a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Spiller at (954) 693-8270 or Crime Stoppers.

