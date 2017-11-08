U.S. Changes Business, Travel & Trade Policy With Cuba

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The United States is changing its sanctions against Cuba and released the details Wednesday morning.

The changes, which affect business, travel, and trade between both countries, is meant to ‘channel economic activity away’ from the Cuban government while supporting the island nation’s private and small business sector.

“We have strengthened our Cuba policies to channel economic activity away from the Cuban military and to encourage the government to move toward greater political and economic freedom for the Cuban people,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The State Department is publishing a list of groups and businesses linked to the Cuban military, intelligence or security services that they believe disproportionately benefit the Cuban government at the expense of Cuba’s private sector.

Any entity on that list, will now not be allowed to engage in financial transactions with Americans and visa versa.

The government says they will also deny license applications to export items that will be used by any entity on the restricted list.

In turn, they are allowing some license-free exports to the Cuban private sector.

When it comes travel, individual educational travel not linked to an academic entity will no longer be allowed.

However, you can travel with an organization that is subject to U.S. laws. Those travelers also need to be accompanied by a person who is a representative of that organization.

The same goes for those traveling for educational purposes unless they have a certification letter from the organization.

Those traveling to support the Cuban people need to have a full-time schedule of activities that show contact with the Cuban people, support for civil society and promote Cubans’ independence from Cuban authorities.

This means, renting a room from a private residence, eating ata privately owned restaurant and shopping at privately owned stores.

All these changes take effect Thursday.

There are some exceptions.

American businesses, travelers, and commercial engagements that were in place before the changes, and have authorization, will be allowed to keep their arrangements.

Click here for the State Department’s Cuba Restricted List.