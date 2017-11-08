Bathrooms Across US Compete For Title Of ‘America’s Best Restroom’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Public bathrooms are often not the most pleasant place to be but there are ten across the country vying for the title of “Americas Best Restroom.”

Doughnut Plant inside the historic Chelsea Hotel is known for its hand-made donuts but going into the restroom is also a treat. The tiny room is modeled after a disco.

“It’s not the largest bathroom but I think it makes up for it in personality. We’ve got our disco ball on the top which reflects around all the mirrors, and it kind of gives it kind of an illuminated vibe to it. Even from the outside, you can see the lights going around from the glass that we have on the door,” said Doughnut Plant retail manager Gregory Holley.

The bathroom is just one of the ten nominated for “America’s Best Restroom.”

At the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona you watch sharks go by as you wash your hands.

The Palmetto Brewery in Charleston, South Carolina has urinals made out of recycled kegs.

The Renaissance Chicago bathroom will transport you to a beautiful garden.

La Boucherie on 71 in Los Angeles takes you back to the days of Marie Antoinette.

The contest is sponsored by Cintas – a company specializing in supplies and cleaning services.

Jay Schneider is the co-owner of Elsa. The bathroom at his Brooklyn bar has mirrored slats and an arched ceiling.

Elsa and its restroom rivals were all selected based on innovation, functionality and unique designs.

“Mostly, we just know it’s special because of the sheer number of people who have taken selfies and then posted on Instagram. There’s hundreds and hundreds,” said Jay Schneider, Co-owner of Elsa.

The winner will be awarded $2,500 and of course bragging rights for having the best bathroom.

Cintas will announce the winner on November 16th.