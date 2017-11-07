Thousands Line Up For Post-Hurricane Irma Food Stamp Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of people in need of emergency food assistance following Hurricane Irma lined up before dawn for their last chance to apply.

Tens of thousands are expected at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise over the next few days to apply for the “Food for Florida” federal disaster program.

Last month, throngs of people lined up at several locations in both counties requesting assistance. One site had to be shut down because of public safety concerns when the hot weather got to be too much for those standing in line. Another one was shut down because it was at capacity.

This time around, those applying will spend part of the process inside an air-conditioned building.

To avoid too many people showing up at once, DCF is taking applicants based on the first letter of their last name on specific dates. On Tuesday, November 7th, letters A-F; Wednesday, November 8th, G-P; Thursday, November 9th, letters Q-Z.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Department of Children and Families, which is adminstering the program, recommends you preregister here if you plan to come down.

DCF says the requirements include having suffered a loss of food or power, damage to the home or self-employment property, loss of income or other disaster-related expenses.

Also, keep in mind you have to follow the policies of the Hard Rock and BB&T Center when it comes to what you’re allowed to bring while you wait.

“A clear bag, no strollers, of course weapons will be prohibited. We don’t want people bringing in chairs because they won’t be able to get them through the line once they enter the stadium,” said Bronwyn Stanford with the Department of Children and Families.

For more information on Hard Rock Stadium policies, click here.

BB&T’s bag and personal item policy will be strictly enforced at this event. Bags or personal items larger than 12 by 12 inches, backpacks, coolers, umbrellas, and chairs are not permitted in the exterior line or inside of the BB&T Center building.