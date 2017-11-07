Report: 1 Dead After Plane Roy Halladay Owns Crashes In Gulf Of Mexico

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) — The plane reportedly owned by former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

One person died in the crash. It is not known if Halladay was in the plane, however, Ryan Bass, the sports director at the CBS Tampa affiliate, reports the tail number of the aircraft does match Halladay’s plane.

Halladay previously posted pictures and videos of himself flying his new ICON A5 light-sport aircraft on his Twitter account.

Here’s a video ICON Aircraft released on their YouTube account featuring the former Phillies pitcher.

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay has two children with his wife, Brandy.

