Hurricanes DE Demetrius Jackson To Miss Remainder Of Season

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes co-leader in tackles for loss will miss the remainder of 2017 with a lower extremity injury.
Redshirt junior defensive end Demetrius Jackson underwent surgery this week for a “right lower extremity” injury, according to University of Miami Communications.
The surgery was performed at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center. Jackson, a redshirt junior from Miami, posted 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception in seven games for the Hurricanes this season.
His 7.5 tackles for a loss tie Jackson for the team lead.
On Monday, Jackson shared a message to his Hurricanes teammates on his Twitter account.
In Jackson’s absence, look for the other established DE’s like Chad Thomas, Joe Jackson, and Trent Harris to step up. Plus, the playing time will likely increase for freshmen reserves D.J. Johnson and Jonathan Garvin.
The 7th ranked Hurricanes host 3rd ranked Notre Dame on Saturday, November 11th at 8:00 PM from Hard Rock Stadium.