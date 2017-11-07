Accused Child Killer’s Mother Keeps Custody Of Surviving Sibling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach Police officer failed to gain custody of his surviving child Tuesday, after his 4-year-old daughter was allegedly murdered Halloween night.
Four-year-old Taina Paige, police say, was smothered with a bed pillow by her mother, 31-year-old Tina Farrington, angry that the child had talked back to her.
The girl’s body was found five days later in a dumpster at the Naranja apartment complex where she lived with her mom and younger brother.
Both children were fathered, out of wedlock, by Miami Beach Police Officer Leon Paige.
A restraining order was issued against Paige in July, keeping him away from both children, after Farrington alleged he had abused them during visitations, hitting Taina in the face and beating her younger brother with a belt.
Judge Marcia Caballero refused to lift the restraining order against the father Tuesday, and set a hearing to reconsider for December 4th.
Court records show Paige owed $26,000 in child support payments.
As for custody of Paige’s son, the judge ordered it remain, for the moment, with Hattie Farrington, his maternal grandmother, the mother of his sister’s alleged murderer.
Tina Farrington had nothing to say in court. Neither her attorney, Paige, his attorney nor the maternal grandmother would speak to reporters after the hearing.