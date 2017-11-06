Runner Collapsed, Died At Disney Half Marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A tragic ending to a half-marathon Sunday at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said a runner died after collapsing near the finish line of the Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon.

Officials did not release any information about the runner. Wahler’s statement expressed condolences to the runner’s family.

The 13.1-mile race course winds through the Disney resort.

