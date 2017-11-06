Hurricane Food Assistance This Week In Dade, Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of South Floridians who weren’t able to apply for post-Hurricane Irma food assistance last month will get another chance to do so this week.
The “Food for Florida” program will be taking applications at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise from November 7th through November 9th.
The Hard Rock Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for each day of this event. The Sunrise Police Department said bags or personal items larger than 12 by 12 inches, backpacks, coolers, and chairs are not permitted.
This program is not for people already receiving food assistance from the state. Eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster-related expenses.
Those planning on applying for aid should register online first.
Expect long lines and bring plenty of patience if you plan to apply.
Only heads of households should come to the site for an interview and they should have a valid Florida Driver’s License or Identification Card.
The program previously closed early in October due to unprecedented response. More than $1.2 billion has already been distributed across the state.