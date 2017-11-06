FALL SPOTLIGHT: Monarch Falls Short In Run For Playoffs

What Willie Dodaro has done throughout his career as a high school football coach is something that the new breed of coaches would never understand.

While it is easy to seek out the best players and perfect situations, this veteran football mind is all about teaching and coaching student/athletes who will get more out of the experience than football.

Throughout the years, the statistic that you look at from Dodaro’s programs are the athletes who graduate and become better people. He is that kind of person who does not draw attention to himself – rather help to shine the spotlight on the assistant coaches and the student/athletes who have worked so hard.

When he had the opportunity to take over Monarch – after the Knights had lost several key players from one of the most talented teams in school history – he jumped at the opportunity. Remember, he has been around and knows just about every area and school, so even though many deemed this program as a sinking ship, Dodaro did not look at things that way.

Whether it was Nova, West Boca, Olympic Heights or for the two years he spent at North Murray High in Chatsworth, Ga., Dodaro got more out of his players than many would ever imagine. He is doing the same at Monarch.

With the win over Coral Glades last Thursday night – this program had remained hopeful for a playoff spot. But the Knights were edged out by Lake Worth Park Vista for that No. 8 position.

With that run at a playoff spot, it is something that will only enhance this program moving forward. The Knights have the youth that could truly propel this team into a very bright future.

The junior class starts on offense with running backs Mario Young, Victor Trujillo, Frantz Nicolas and Ryan Angrand – and quarterback Gavin Bulloss as well. There is also lineman Thomas Cunningham.

Defensively, there is lineman Michael Torrence; and secondary standouts Hunter Dawkins and Vito Trench.

The sophomore class on defense is also impressive – with Xavier Restrepo (Slot/DB), lineman Johnny Eggan; quality linebackers Cole Baldocchi and Bobby McLaughlin; and safety Edwin Lebron, Jr.

On offense, talented quarterback Zachary D’Amico and tight end Brady Brauner are very special and can make plays.

THE SENIORS HAVE BEEN VITAL

As much as the sophomores and juniors have been essential for this program’s growth, it was the senior class that stepped up and made a huge impact.

Offensive prospects such as receivers Nicholas Brown, Javarri Harris, Samuel Faugues and A.J. Mendoza, Jr.; running back Johntaevious Johnson; and tight end Teddy Baker have been extremely important to this program.

Linemen Ghanem Alhindi, Willie Perez and Ryan Huff are going to be hard to replace.

Defensively, there are linebackers Austin Gray, Vincent Jones and Malik Morgan; lineman Noah Rosado; and end Andres Tirado who have been at the center of this program for the past three years.

Additionally, there is gifted secondary standout Allen-Jean Jacques, who is also a talented running back.

CORAL GLADES JAGUARS PROSPECT WATCH

2018 – Dominique Barahona, DB

2019 – Tyler Belmont, OC

2018 – Cameron Brooks, QB

2020 – Isaiah Brown, WR/DB

2018 – Jacquez Carter, WR

2018 – Jeffery Clinton, LB/FB

2020 – Josiah Delice, WR

2018 – Alfonzo Dixon, DE

2018 – Stanley Dumelle, DL/OL

2018 – Pressely Floreal, Athlete

2018 – Craig Grant, OL

2020 – Sean Guillaume, OL/DL

2018 – Oscar Martinez, OL

2019 – Catarius McDonald, WR

2018 – Juan Oro, DL/OL

2018 – Nikolas Pena, OLB/DB

2018 – Julio Perez, LB/FB

2019 – Travis Philippeaux, DL/OL

2018 – Steven Rega, WR/TE

2018 – Ariel Rodriguez, OL/LB

2018 – Efrain Rosa, DB

2021 – Devante Sanchez, DB

2018 – Joseph Sotis, DL/OL

2019 – Vashane Vale, RB

2018 – William Williamson, WR

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!