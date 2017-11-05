Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker Both Active For Dolphins On Sunday Night

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Jay Cutler is active and ready to play on Sunday Night Football, after missing just one game for multiple cracked ribs. Cutler is back behind center as the 4-3 Dolphins host the 3-5 Oakland Raiders.
Also returning to the starting lineup is wide receiver DeVante Parker, who missed his team’s previous three games with an ankle injury. Parker has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in four appearances this season.
Meanwhile, center/guard Ted Larsen is active, after spending the first two months of the season on injured reserve for torn biceps.
On defense, defensive ends Andre Branch (groin) and William Hayes (leg) are both active.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM from Hard Rock Stadium. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.