Hero Pulls Driver From Burning Car On Miami Beach

By Marybel Rodriguez
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A young man at the right place at the right time was able to rescue a driver from his burning vehicle after a crash along Miami Beach.

Flames engulfed the car early Saturday morning at 46th Street and Alton Road, around 4 a.m.

A car is engulfed in flames along Miami Beach on Nov. 4, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

A young man said he was driving behind the car when he noticed the driver lose control on the rain-slicked road and crash. The Good Samaritan didn’t want to share his name but did share what happened.

“About a hundred feet away, I just saw him spiral out of control, ’cause the street was wet,” he said. “I immediately put the car in park and I jumped out, I saw the car starting to catch flames and I just… I pulled the guy out.”

The humble hero then turned around and called police.

“What else am I gonna do? He was stuck in there,” the young man added. “Anyone shoulda done the same thing. I mean, you see a guy trapped in the car, it’s on fire, you’re gonna do anything you can do, right?”

Police and firefighters responded and put out the flames. According to officials, the driver left the scene but returned later. Her was issued multiple citations.

