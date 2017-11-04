Corey Feldman Names 2 Of His Alleged Sexual Abusers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — After a recent announcement to out pedophiles in Hollywood, actor Corey Feldman has named two men he claims sexually abused him.

On Monday, Feldman told host Megyn Kelly on the “Today” show that former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss was one of his former abusers.

Later on “The Dr. Oz Show,” Feldman named former co-star Jon Grissom as a second abuser. He showed his photo on air, claiming the man sexually assaulted him in the 1980s. Feldman later clarified his alleged abuser was Jon Grissom, and not John Grissom, who is another actor.

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it,” said Feldman, who wrote about Grissom in his 2013 book, “Coreyography,” but changed his name to “Ron Crimson” following advice from his lawyers.

Oz and Feldman then called the Los Angeles Police on air to report the accusations.

“They are going to do an interview with me when I get back to Los Angeles,” Feldman continued. “However, they did give me the warning that based on the statute of limitations, they can only open an investigation, but they cannot promise that it will be prosecuted.”

Jon Grissom acted with child stars Feldman and Haim in 1988’s “License to Drive” and 1989’s “Dream a Little Dream.”

Later, Oz and his legal counsel posted a video on the show’s Facebook page, revealing that Grissom, whose full name is Cloyd Jon Grissom, was arrested in 2001 on child molestation charges. A jury found him guilty in 2003 and he served time in prison. Oz and his legal counsel also revealed that Grissom is currently a fugitive.

“His background is incredibly disturbing,” the post stated. “He may have a warrant for his arrest – if you see him, please notify your local law enforcement.”

Feldman is currently trying to raise $10 million to create a feature film about his life that exposes pedophiles in Hollywood.