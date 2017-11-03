Pregnant Woman Shot Overnight In NW Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.
The shooting happened at 1945 NW 49th Street. The police were alerted to it by the county’s Shots Spotter system which registered six gunshots.
Arriving officers found the woman, who they said was in her 20s, with three gunshot wounds in the head and neck area. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took her to the Ryder Trauma Center where she was listed as stable.
Police set up a perimeter, but have not said if anyone was taken into custody.