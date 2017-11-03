Report: State Department Ready To End TPS For Central Americans, Haitians

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 300,000 Central Americans and Haitians living in the United States under a form of temporary protection may soon have their status revoked.
The Department of Homeland Security makes those decisions and it is expected to make a decision on whether or not it will to renew TPS on Monday.
Six months ago, the Temporary Protection Status was extended. It’s now time again for a review.
Just days ahead of that decision, the Washington Post is reporting that the State Department has told the Department of Homeland Security that the conditions in Central America and Haiti that have been used to justify the protection are no longer true and it recommend terminating TPS for families living and working in the United States.
If State Department decides to revoke TPS, the expiration dates begin as early as January 2018 for those from Honduras (1/5), Nicaragua (1/5) and Haiti (1/22). El Salvador would be in March 9th.
More than 50,000 Haitians live and work in south Florida. A spokesperson told CBS4’s Silva Harapetian deportation would be disastrous.
“The option would be to go unwillingly to Haiti, and Haiti is in the state of crisis. Haiti as we know is always in crisis and we don’t know what the government will be able to do it is like putting misery on upon misery. That’s not going to be good for the country in general,” said Jean Robert Lafortune.
The Department of Homeland Security has the final word on TPS, but the State Department’s recommendation carries significant weight.