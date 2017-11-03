Police Locate Guardian Of Child Found In Davie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A little boy found walking alone by himself along a Davie street is safe.
Davie police said the three-year-old boy was found in the 7400 block of Stirling Road.
Police put the word out around 10 a.m. that they were looking for his parents or caregiver. Officers also went door to door in the neighborhood asking if anyone knew where the boy lived.
A short time later, the mother of the child returned home while officers were searching. Apparently, she had left the child in the care of a relative but there was miscommunication and the relative didn’t keep a close enough eye on the child who was able to reach the lock on the front door and walk out of the family’s apartment.