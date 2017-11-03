OFFSEASON RADAR 10: Athletes Scramble To Impress College Coaches

Talk to just about any parent who has a son or a daughter who competes at a high level of sports and all will tell you that the main objective is attain a college scholarship.

Even those families who are doing well financially, saving on a college education is music to their ears – but all those families who are at the level they are now, with their children, will also explain to you that there have been plenty of sacrifices made along the way.

When it comes to football – camps, combines, practices, 7-on-7 events and games are time consuming, and can be expensive as well, so if they are putting in their time and spending their hard-earned money on these assorted things, they want something in return.

As we come to an end of another season, we are ready to start the process over again, and that’s where exposure – and kind of exposure – is going to be positive.

Each week, during the course of a year, as we head to various events, we uncover more athletes who will continue to make this area of the country one of the best – anywhere, and we have the talent to prove it!

Today, as we do each and every week – 52 times a year – we will bring you six prospects to keep an eye on:

2019 – Jordan Bostic, OL, Deerfield Beach. Here is one of those football players that everyone has been talking about throughout the year, and he is indeed a talented young man. A solid underclassmen who has been among the many catalysts this program has produced in 2017. Has everything you are looking for in a lineman, and he is only getting better. Keep your eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6600134/jordan-bostic

2019 – Brandon Brown, OLB/DE, Pembroke Pines Flanagan. During a tough year for a program just two seasons removed from an 8A state title, this is one of the players who stepped up and showcased his many talents – while teaching some of the younger players how things need to be done. An extremely versatile football player who continues to get better – and will be one of many who will get better with a solid offseason, which begins now!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9427228/brandon-brown

2019 – Jamel Brunson, S, 5-10, 170, Homestead. If there is a program in South Florida that turned the corner faster than the Broncos, it would be amazing. As this team played above .500 all season, it was players like this, who stepped up and made a difference that will get this well-coached team back in the mix again. There is no getting around that this impressive defensive difference maker is one of many that are capable of playing at an elite level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8245424/jamel-brunson

2018 – Barthelemy Dervil, OLB/DE, 6-3, 208, Miami Edison. The only senior in this group today, but certainly one who deserves plenty of recognition and college interest after making a huge splash for the rebuilding Red Raiders. A truly versatile prospect who has the size and quickness to play the end position, but is athletic and skilled enough to play the linebacker position. Has a chance to be special at the next level.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8407685/barthelemy-dervil

2019 – Paul McIntyre, FS/WR, 5-8, 170, Homestead Keys Gate Charter. Yet another southern Miami-Dade football talent who has done nothing but impress the past few years. McIntyre is a versatile football player who gets it done as a safety or on offense, helping the team move from his receiver position. Big time prospect who continues to get better and mature as a player – and as a person.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7868383/paul-mcintyre-jr

2019 – Jason Montes De Oca, RB/CB, 5-8, 175, Pembroke Pines West Broward. It what has become one of South Florida’s most impressive offensive attacks, here is yet another running back who does not get the recognition he deserves. This is a throwback type of player, who will do what is needed to help head coach Monte Dilworth’s Bobcats. Very quick, strong and elusive on offense, but also is a physical player on the defensive side of the ball.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6577274/jason-montes

