Ndamukong Suh Avoids Fine, But Kiko Alonso Hit For $9,115 For Flacco Hit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will be a little lighter in the pocketbook, after a big hit he put on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco last Thursday night.
While Alonso did not get tossed from the game after what defensive coordinator Matt Burke referred to as a “bang-bang” play, he was fined $9,115 by the league, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
As noted by Salguero, Ndamukong Suh will not be fined for putting his hand on the throat of backup Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett.
The throat grab happened as Mallett rushed at Suh after a play. Suh said after the game, “He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself.”
Apparently, the league office agrees.