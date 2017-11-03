WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

iPhone X Hits Store Shelves

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s finally here.

The new iPhone X hits store shelves on Friday.

About 200 people lined up in front of the Apple store on Lincoln Road to be the first to get and the accompanying bragging rights.

The iPhone X comes a decade after the original iPhone, the product that powered Apple’s rise to become the world’s biggest technology company with a market capitalization of $862 billion. Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook billed the new glass-and-stainless-steel device as “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”

The iPhone X comes with a lot of bells and whistles including facial recognition and a higher quality screen.

Presales started last week and the phone, which goes for about a thousand dollars, is expected to quickly sell out. Critics have slammed Apple for the high price tag, but many early reviews have been positive.

