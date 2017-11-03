Heroes Among Us: Proud Army Vet Served 2 Tours In Afghanistan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Today we introduce you to Military Specialist James Guy. He is a South Florida native who served his country during two recent tours in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2016. Even at a young age, James has always known what career path he would pursue.
“The reason I joined the Army is because I’ve always wanted to do military… It’s just always been a dream of mine to serve our country,” he said.
He was warned that before he made it to the Army he would have to get through the tough part; training. He viewed training a bit differently than most, however.
“Boot camp, everybody said to be aware of and watch out for, but when I was in it, it was such a dream,” said James.
During his two tours overseas, he received the Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and Meritorious Unit Commendation. His tenure ended last year because of an injury during deployment overseas.
At a recent Florida Panthers game, the arena stood, cheered and honored U.S. Army Veteran James Guy; an unforgettable moment for him and his family.
“I’m most proud that I was able to serve, to do everything that I had to do,” he said. “To have that mark on me that represents that I was always something more than what I was.”