Driver Struck, Killed Wheelchair Bound Woman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police have asked for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit an elderly woman in a wheelchair, killing her.
On Wednesday, November 1st, around 7 p.m., Magarett Ruiz was riding in her electric wheelchair along NE 2nd Court when she was struck at the intersection at NE 62nd Street.
Witnesses said the four-door dark-colored vehicle sped off without stopping.
Ruiz, 83, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police are asking anyone with information on the driver, or the vehicle which will have front-end damage, to please give them a call at (305) 603-6525. Or, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Or, visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”