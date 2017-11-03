WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

BMW Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — BMW is recalling 1-point-4 million vehicles because of fire risks.  The recalls include two different problems.

In one instance, a malfunctioning heater valve can melt, and set off fires.

Vehicles in this recall include over 740,000 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi, X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive30i, Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si and Z4 sDrive30i vehicles from 2007-2011. Also included is the 2008-2011 128i.

Dealers will replace the heater. No injuries were reported in these cases.

In other vehicles, wiring for the heating and air conditioning systems can overheat and cause connectors to melt, also increasing the fire risk, even when vehicles are unattended.

The second recall covers nearly 673,000 cars including the 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi and M3 from the 2006-2011 model years. Also covered are the 2007-2011 328i xDrive, 335i xDrive and 335is, and the 2009-2011 335d.

Four drivers reported injuries in these cases.

BMW says it will replace wiring and parts tied to the problem.

