Three Dead In Colorado Walmart Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENVER (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead after police say a man nonchalantly went inside a Walmart, pulled out a gun and started firing at random.
The Thornton police department says they initially got a call just after six o’ clock Wednesday night about shots fired at the store.
Officers said when they arrived, they found two adult males and one adult female in the area of the southern door entrance. The males with gunshot wounds died at the scene. The female was rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later.
People evacuated the store and began looking for the suspect who drove off in a red Mitsubishi 4-door hatchback.
People who were shopping inside the Walmart when the shooting began say they initially thought the shots were balloons popping or maybe a car that backfired.
“We were renting movies and we just heard this popping noise. The Walmart girl said, ‘The balloons are popping.’ And I turn around and I just see all the people walking, falling down because they were really scared,” said Guadalupe Perez. “I just told them ‘What’s going on?’ and they were like ‘They’re shooting! They’re shooting!’”
“I immediately froze because I didn’t know what to think or what was going on. Then I heard two more shots and I hit the ground,” said Aaron Stephens.
Some 48 people at the Walmart were transported by buses to the Thornton Police Department headquarters where they were reunited with family members.
Police have not figured out what may have prompted the shooting.